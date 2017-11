ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of exposing himself to students at a charter school.

It happened Wednesday at the Tierra Adentro near Central and University.

Students and teachers told police Jonathan Bouloy was walking up to students while exposing himself.

The criminal complaint says he also asked one female student to open her jacket.

He’s charged with aggravated indecent exposure.

Bouloy is currently homeless.

