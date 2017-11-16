Man accused in shooting rampage indicted on four murder charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The young man accused of murdering five people in one night in northern New Mexico has been indicted on four counts of murder among nine other charges by Rio Arriba County grand jury.

Damian Herrera, 21, is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, Max Trujillo; her mother, Brenda Herrera; and 20-year-old brother, Brendon; at their La Madera home.

Police say he then shot and killed a man in Tres Piedras after that man gave him a ride.

Police then say Herrera stole that victim’s truck and drove to Bode’s general store in Abiquiu where he shot and killed another man.

The Rio Arriba grand jury indicted Herrera on four first-degree murder charges for the murders in that county. The district attorney in Taos is handling the fifth murder.

Herrera is also charged with assault on a police officer for allegedly assaulting deputies as they tried to take him into custody.

