Local veterans train for upcoming Golden Age Games

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – There was some serious training going on Thursday at the VA Medical Center in Albuquerque.

Local veterans are getting ready for the upcoming National Veterans Gold Age Games, which will be held in Albuquerque in August 2018.

The games offer vets 55 and older the chance to compete in things like bocce ball and shuffleboard.

Veteran Julie King says it’s something she enjoys.

“Just do my best and learn all the strategies in bocce ball, and at least I’m gaining on it where I win a game or two,” King said.

The VA is expecting more than 800 veterans from across the country for the games.