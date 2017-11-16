Local veterans train for upcoming Golden Age Games

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – There was some serious training going on Thursday at the VA Medical Center in Albuquerque.

Local veterans are getting ready for the upcoming National Veterans Gold Age Games, which will be held in Albuquerque in August 2018.

The games offer vets 55 and older the chance to compete in things like bocce ball and shuffleboard.

Veteran Julie King says it’s something she enjoys.

“Just do my best and learn all the strategies in bocce ball, and at least I’m gaining on it where I win a game or two,” King said.

The VA is expecting more than 800 veterans from across the country for the games.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s