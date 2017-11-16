Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A mostly to partly sunny sky will stretch over the state today with afternoon highs in the 60s & 70s (most of us well above seasonal normals). Winds will begin to pick up ahead of our next big weather-maker – strongest winds expected within the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. Spotty rain and snow showers will be possible late tonight into early Friday for those in the Four Corners, Southern Colorado and Northern Mountains.

FRIDAY: A storm system passing to our north will send down a strong, Pacific front bringing some much more fall-like weather. Expect breezy to windy conditions across the state… and spotty rain/snow showers up to the north. Accumulations look to be maxed at a few inches above 9000ft, favoring the west-southwest facing slopes. Temperatures will begin to drop behind the front with a much more noticeable dip in the numbers on Saturday.

SATURDAY: Much cooler! Expect highs only in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky.