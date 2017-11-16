Kids cooking program helps families get healthier together, one meal at a time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M — The inspiring Kids Cook! program is helping families get healthier together, one meal at a time.

Kids Cook! is a cooking, nutrition and physical activity program that encourages students and families to adopt healthier behaviors through hands on preparation of a variety of nutrient-rich foods paired with daily physical activity. Kids Cook! recipes provide an opportunity for families to cook and learn new healthy meals they can prepare together at home.

Kids Cook! has been Serving Albuquerque area schools since 2001. Kids Cook is a 501(c)(3) and is a USDA SNAP-Ed implementing agency, through the NM Human Services Department. The program also receives additional funding from local community foundations.

Kids Cook! promotes the importance of eating real food with variety and moderation, along with sitting down together after preparing the meal to enjoy it as a class/family.

Many teachers and schools have partnered with Kids Cook! over the past 18 years to provide programming for over 43,000 students and their families. While in the studio, elementary kids shared a fun and healthy recipe with KRQE viewers:

Beet & Apple Salad

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons salad oil

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon shredded orange peel (zest)

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

1 teaspoon honey

2 cups torn romaine lettuce

1 coarsely chopped tart green apple

1 tablespoon diced fresh mint or 1 teaspoon dried mint, crushed

One 16-oz. can julienne beets, rinsed and drained

Fresh mint for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Drain beets with hand-held strainer and rinse briefly in cool water.

2. For dressing, in a small bowl combine salad oil, white wine vinegar, orange zest, orange juice, mint and honey. Whisk until well blended.

3. In another mixing bowl combine beets and half of the dressing.

4. To serve, in a mixing bowl combine romaine lettuce and chopped apple. Toss apple mixture with the remaining dressing. Using a slotted spoon, put beet mixture over apple mixture. Do not stir. Sprinkle salad with chopped green onions. If desired, garnish with fresh mint.

For more information, visit the Kids Cook! website.