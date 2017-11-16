Jury to begin deliberating in lengthy corruption trial

Phil Griego
Phil Griego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury is set to start deliberating in the trial of a former state senator accused of corruption.

The trial for Phil Griego is now in its third week.

The jury will have a lot to consider Thursday as they start to deliberate all they have been presented with over the last few weeks.

Griego is accused of pushing the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe, abusing his power in the roundhouse to pocket $50,000 dollars in commission.

Wednesday, during closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury that the case is straight-forward.

“The case is simple and the case is; this the defendant was a senator and the defendant could not benefit from his public service it’s that simple,” said Prosecutor Clara Moran.

The defense then told the jury, this case is anything but simple. They claim Griego never actually voted on the resolution in question and the details should not be glossed over.

“We’ve been here for almost three weeks. There were over 100 exhibits, you’ve heard hours and hours and hours of testimony, so when the state says to you this is an easy case that’s an attempt to throw you off,” said defense attorney Tom Clark.

Griego is facing up to 23 years in prison if the jury finds him guilty.

