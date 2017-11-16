Judge slams APD for secretly recording federal monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is slamming the Albuquerque Police Department for trying to get rid of federal monitor James Ginger.

The city filed a motion arguing that Ginger is biased against APD, and even secretly recorded lapel video of Ginger arguing with city attorney Jessica Hernandez.

Thursday, a judge ruled the way Ginger was recorded is unacceptable, and borders on obstruction of the reform process.

Read: Judge’s Memorandum Opinion and Order >>

Judge Robert Brack also blasted APD for releasing a shorter version to the media.

Ginger was appointed after the feds found a pattern of excessive force at APD.

Finally – Judge Brack writes: "the City's decision to secretly record the Monitor in order to blindside him later is unacceptable." — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) November 17, 2017

Strong words from Judge Brack near the conclusion of his order: "The court finds that the manner in which the City framed the March 18, 2016 meeting comes dangerously close to obstruction of this reform process." — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) November 17, 2017

Also, in respects to allegations that an APD employee spoke w/ monitoring team employee… who said IM Ginger changed sixth monitoring report to be more negative… — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) November 17, 2017

W/ respects to what IM Ginger said to ABQ city attorney Jessica Hernandez in the lapel video recording – Judge writes, "Dr. Ginger may have expressed his consternation w/ Ms. Hernandez's tactics at the March 2016 meeting, and he may dislike her style of lawyering…" — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) November 17, 2017

Federal judge overseeing APD/DOJ settlement agreement– Judge Robert Brack has denied the city's motion. City was requesting a hearing on Ginger/neutrality/alleged bias — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) November 17, 2017

