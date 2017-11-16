Judge slams APD for secretly recording federal monitor

By Published:
Albuquerque Police Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is slamming the Albuquerque Police Department for trying to get rid of federal monitor James Ginger.

The city filed a motion arguing that Ginger is biased against APD, and even secretly recorded lapel video of Ginger arguing with city attorney Jessica Hernandez.

Thursday, a judge ruled the way Ginger was recorded is unacceptable, and borders on obstruction of the reform process.

Read: Judge’s Memorandum Opinion and Order >>

Judge Robert Brack also blasted APD for releasing a shorter version to the media.

Ginger was appointed after the feds found a pattern of excessive force at APD.

