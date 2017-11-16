Holm and Cyborg are a done deal for UFC 219

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight is officially on. Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm will meet Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg as part of UFC 219 December 30.

For Holm, it will be her first fight since knocking out Bethe Correia back in June. Two years ago, Holm shocked the MMA world when she knocked out then bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in Australia. Holm would later lose her bantamweight title to Meisha Tate.

Holm fought for the first ever UFC title in the featherweight division when she met Germaine de Randamie in February of 2017. The fight was controversial because de Randamie punched Holm in the face two different times after the bell. De Randamie won the fight by decision.

Holm appealed the decision, but had her appeal denied. De Randamie was later stripped off the title due to her unwillingness to fight Cyborg. Cyborg would later fight for the vacant featherweight title and win in a fight against Tanya Evinger in July of 2017. Cyborg is 17-1 in the octagon and will defend her title against an 11-3 Holm. The fight at the T-Mobile Arena will likely be the main event of the pay per view card.