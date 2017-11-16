DWI charge dropped against man who admitted to driving drunk

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A DWI charge has been dropped against a man who admitted on camera to driving drunk.

Santa Fe County deputies caught up with Xavier Aguilar back in July after he was seen driving erratically and forcing other cars off the road.

Deputies told Aguilar he looked drunk and smelled like alcohol, and Aguilar told them he drank more than two pints of vodka.

He ended up blowing a .31, almost four-times the legal limit, but DWI charges have been dismissed because prosecutors failed to hand over 911 calls in the case.

Aguilar is still facing car theft charges. Deputies say the car he was driving that day was stolen from a Santa Fe parking lot.

