Controversial ordinance to be discussed at Sandoval County meeting

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A big crowd is expected Thursday night at the Sandoval County Commission meeting as they discuss a controversial oil and gas ordinance.

The commission is trying to set rules for how companies can drill for oil in the county. The ordinance has a lot of community members upset, worried the bill doesn’t protect against water contamination and pollution.

The commission was scheduled to hold a final vote weeks ago, but so many people showed up for the last meeting they didn’t fit inside the chambers.

Some amendments to the ordinance could be introduced Thursday, delaying the vote even more.

