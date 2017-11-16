Community Events at Buffalo Thunder

Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino is busy leading up to the Thanksgiving Holiday. Join them Saturday for their highly-anticipated Margarita Festival. Or, start your holiday shopping early at the Poeh Winter Arts Market Saturday and Sunday.

The Resort will also be hosting a small business expo, bringing together local retailers Monday, just in time for Small-Biz Saturday shopping. And join them for their inaugural Lantern Launch, Wednesday November 22.

For more information, visit BuffaloThunderResort.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Buffalo Thunder Resort.