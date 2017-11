ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will be putting back $6.6 million into the district for programs, new hires and employee salaries.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the money was set aside in May to cover possible mid-year budget reduction from the state, but that never happened.

Wednesday the APS Board of Education approved the new allocations.

About 1,000 APS employees will see a bump in their paychecks.

