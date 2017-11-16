Albuquerque students get real-life courtroom experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque high school students are getting the opportunity to get an inside look at a courtroom.

West Mesa High’s performing arts center was transformed Thursday into a real-life courtroom. It’s apart of the metro courts “Courts-to-Schools” program.

Judge Yvette Gonzales will sentence several defendants who have plead guilty to a second or subsequent misdemeanor DWI offense.

After their sentencing, each defendant will talk to the students about the impact of drinking and driving.

