Albuquerque students get real-life courtroom experience

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque high school students are getting the opportunity to get an inside look at a courtroom.

West Mesa High’s performing arts center was transformed Thursday into a real-life courtroom. It’s apart of the metro courts “Courts-to-Schools” program.

Judge Yvette Gonzales will sentence several defendants who have plead guilty to a second or subsequent misdemeanor DWI offense.

After their sentencing, each defendant will talk to the students about the impact of drinking and driving.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s