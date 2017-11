ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes has released their 2018 schedule.

The Isotopes will begin their next season on the road, April 5.

The home schedule will have 15 fireworks games. There will also be a home game on both Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

Ticket prices will remain the same.

For more information click here.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps