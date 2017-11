ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters are on scene at a small fire in the Bosque.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says the fire was west of the river, just east of Coors Boulevard.

AFD says the fire was contained quickly.

The cause is under investigation.

A Bosque fire was quickly stopped by AFD this afternoon near Coors/I40. FF’s contained the blaze to a 10×20 ft area. #WeProtectOurBosque pic.twitter.com/CCHSJngyfT — Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) November 16, 2017

