7-year-old boy dead, 2 others hurt in Artesia crash

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) – A 7-year-old boy has died and two others were injured in a vehicle crash in Artesia.

New Mexico State Police say the collision occurred Wednesday afternoon on US 285.

A Chrysler sedan heading north was attempting a left turn when it was struck by a pickup truck driving south.

The sedan was driven by 47-year-old Janell Archibeque, of Lake Arthur, and carrying a 2-year-old girl and the boy.

Authorities say Archibeque and the girl, identified as London Orona, suffered serious injuries and were flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The boy, who police identified as Cy Palmer, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police did not say how all three are related.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.