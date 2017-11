ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in northeast Albuquerque.

The water main break is near the intersection of San Mateo and Indian School.

Commuters going southbound onto San Mateo are expected to be delayed.

City officials say barricades may remain in place for a few days as crews repave the road.

