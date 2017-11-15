Tim Keller begins quick transition to Albuquerque’s mayor office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tim Keller has just days to get ready to take over as mayor of Albuquerque, and Wednesday he got right down to business.

He met outgoing Mayor R.J. Berry for lunch so they could get a transition plan started.

There are just 8 business days until Keller takes office. Usually, they have around 60 days, but the runoff election changed that.

Mayor Berry says he feels the city is doing well right now as far as jobs are concerned, but he and Keller agree the biggest challenge right now is the crime.

That includes getting more officers on the streets. Keller says the Albuquerque Police Department is one of his top priorities.

“There are settlement issues we have to look at and also look at full reform at APD and setting the stage for that will take a while,” Keller said. “We have a lot of work to understand deep in the department where things are and what things we need to work on.”

Keller says he’s planning for a national search for a new police chief. He says he does want an interim chief in place soon to help stabilize the department.

