This week Albuquerque is filled with teen events, jewelry making & film festivals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week in Albuquerque is filled with teen events, jewelry making, and film festivals!

The 36th Annual Placitas Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Sale: Well-known for the arts, the Placitas Holiday Sale will be celebrating 36 years as one of the most entertaining arts & crafts fairs in New Mexico. Some of the finest artists and artisans come from all over our state to show their art at the Holiday Sale. Painters, print-makers, ceramic and glass artists, woodworkers, silk painters, photographers, gourd artists, jewelers, metal artists and more will bring their handmade work to sell. Homemade clothing, leather goods, painted drums, hand-carved furniture, and much more art will be on display at the three central locations. Site #1, Anasazi Fields Winery; Site #2, The Big Tent, next to the Presbyterian Church and Site #3 the Placitas Elementary School.

Date and Time: Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m, Sunday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Location: The Historic Village of Placitas. Price: Free

4th Annual Pueblo Film Fest: Experience the only film festival in the country devoted to the work of Pueblo filmmakers and actors, as well as to films that explore the Pueblo experience! The weekend includes film screenings, presentations, and discussions with renowned Pueblo filmmakers. This year they’ll show a mix of classic Native-made movies as well as new work, and even host interactive workshops and a casting call! Everyone is invited to come be entertained, learn what’s happening in the film world, and forge new connections with those in the industry.

Date and Time: Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Location: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Price: Suggested Donation of $10

Class: Basic Necklace and Earring Making: A tutorial on tools, materials, and methods required to properly finish off a professional-quality necklace. Using headpins, ear wires and your choice of beads, learn the basics of how to make fun and versatile earrings. A great opportunity to add to your own jewelry box or make unique gifts! Instruction is free, but student must bring/buy own materials. Space is limited.

Date and Time: Thursday 1 p.m. -3 p.m. Location: Mama’s Minerals. Price: Free, but students must bring/buy own materials.

New Mexico Philharmonic Concert: Mendelssohn meets Beethoven-Protégé Series: It’s a pre-Thanksgiving musical celebration from your NM Philharmonic. Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (“Fingal’s Cave”) captures changing harmonies and dynamics that rise and fall like the swelling sea. Albuquerque native Joshua Rupley – the only American in last year’s inaugural Olga Kern International Piano Competition – plays Beethoven’s heroic “Emperor” Piano Concerto. Elgar’s much-loved Enigma Variations will whet your appetite for the feast ahead.

Date and Time: Sunday 2 p.m. Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center

3rd Annual Food Swap

Join Slow Food ABQ at the Open Space Visitor Center! This is a great way to diversify your pantries goodies by trading them for others. Simply bring three to five homemade or homegrown food items like a loaf of bread, homemade jams, eggs from your backyard chickens, herbs, baked goods, soups, etc. Items must be made or grown by you. Take samples of your goodies if you’d like. Discuss swapping and exchange your goodies.

Date and Time: Sunday 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Location: Open Space Visitors Center (westside). Price: Free

Holiday Event: New York, New York

Celebrate the world of New York during the era of the “When Modern Was Contemporary” exhibit. Create a work of art based on the exhibit. Listen to jazz music from the times with Entourage Jazz. Discover how the arts center of New York came to be. Make “Third Thursdays” a regular event on your family’s calendar! Live music and performances. Hands-on art activities for kids and adults. Select gallery exhibits open for viewing. Food and adult drink specials at the cafe. Extended hours for evening shopping at the Museum Store.

Date and Time: Thursday 5-8:30 p.m. Location: Albuquerque Museum. Price: Free

Roust the House Teen Performance Night: Outpost’s Roust the House Teen Performance Nights feature local teen bands and soloists, from punk rock to classical piano to hip hop, spoken word, and more. Roust shows are coordinated by Sage McKay and Kahlila Hughes

Date and Time: Friday 7:30 p.m. Location: Outpost Performance Space

For more information on any of these events, visit the ABQ 365 website.