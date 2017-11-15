Tiny but passionate local animal rescue fosters every dog in their care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The volunteer-based Viva NM Rural Animal Rescue demonstrates impressive compassion and dedication by fostering all of the homeless animals in their care.

What it lacks in size, one small group of dedicated volunteers more than makes up for with a huge effort to help pets in desperate situations. The impressive endeavor is allowing abused and neglected animals to experience the loving care of a family — many of them, for the very first time.

The group works with rural shelters, such as the Valencia County shelter, to lower their euthanasia rates through adoption, social media presence, transports, and rescue networking.

KRQE staff were enchanted by lovely Luna, a 4-year-old Chow mix who came to Viva NM as part of a cruelty case in Socorro. After being in protective custody for many months, she has been socialized by her foster family through the non-profit. Luna is now looking for a forever home, where she can receive the love and tenderness she has always hoped for.

To make a donation to Viva NM and save more dogs like Luna, visit the Viva NM Rural Animal Rescue website.