Teen duo accused of vandalizing Albuquerque elementary school

Related Coverage Vandals target South Valley elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – An 18 and 14-year-old gun-toting duo is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque elementary school and causing severe damage.

Officers responded when alarm after alarm was tripped at Mary Ann Binford Elementary in the South Valley early Thursday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, it was nearly 1 a.m. when Albuquerque Public Schools Police arrived on scene and saw two people with headlamps traipsing the hallways of the school near Unser and Arenal.

APD K9s were called in for backup.

When APS Police confronted the burglars, identified as 18-year-old Russell Schells and a 14-year-old boy, officers say Schells tossed a semi-automatic assault rifle he was holding onto the school’s playground area. He, along with the boy, also threw computers they were trying to make off with, then ran.

The two didn’t get very far though, and admitted to the whole thing. Schells said he got the gun for $710 from a friend. Its magazine had three bullets, none in the chamber. The 14-year-old also had a handgun on him that was not loaded.

In all, the two broke multiple windows, drenched a workroom and printers in paint, and threw the computers. School officials are still totaling the damage, but Schells has been charged with criminal damage of more than $1,000.

Schells appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. He also faces felony charges of child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated commercial burglary, and more.

He didn’t appear to take the charges very seriously, laughing during the appearance.

“You’re in orange, you’re in jail and it’s up to you to impress me,” the judge told him.

Judge Kevin Fitzwater ultimately released Schells on his own recognizance because this is Schells’ first adult offense. He will have to undergo drug testing and be supervised, however. He admitted in court that he will test positive for marijuana.

The principal of Mary Ann Binford Elementary sent this email home to parents at the school Tuesday:

Dear Mary Ann Binford Community, Last night Albuquerque Public Schools Police responded to a number of tripped alarms on our campus. Our police officers, assisted by APD and BCSO, arrived to find significant vandalism and broken windows. Two male suspects were arrested while attempting to flee the scene of the crime. Both suspects remain in custody today. District crews from our Maintenance and Operations division spent a late night and early morning cleaning up the damage to avoid any interruption to the instructional day. The safety and security of students and staff is always of the utmost importance here at Mary Ann Binford. We take great pride in our school and it’s disheartening to experience senseless acts of destruction. Please continue to be alert and contact police or school officials if you see or hear anything that poses a risk to our school, students and/or staff. Sincerely, Katrina Sisneros,

Principal

The 14-year-old, Domenic Mora, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property. He had four warrants out for his arrest and is still in juvenile jail at last check.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps