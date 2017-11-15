State requests EBT card records in Victoria Martens’ murder investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could Michelle Martens’ EBT card hold a clue in the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Victoria?

Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin Jessica Kelley, are accused of raping and murdering the little girl last year in her westside apartment.

The state has now filed a motion requesting the Human Services Department hand over records of all Martens’ transactions on her state-issued EBT card in the days around Victoria’s death.

According to court documents, the state has reason to believe those EBT records are relevant to the criminal investigation.

The Human Services Department has until Nov. 21 to hand over the records.

Martens is scheduled to go on trial first for the murder in July.

