State requests EBT card records in Victoria Martens’ murder investigation

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could Michelle Martens’ EBT card hold a clue in the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Victoria?

Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin Jessica Kelley, are accused of raping and murdering the little girl last year in her westside apartment.

The state has now filed a motion requesting the Human Services Department hand over records of all Martens’ transactions on her state-issued EBT card in the days around Victoria’s death.

According to court documents, the state has reason to believe those EBT records are relevant to the criminal investigation.

The Human Services Department has until Nov. 21 to hand over the records.

Martens is scheduled to go on trial first for the murder in July.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s