South Valley neighborhood celebrates groundbreaking of public water system

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night was a groundbreaking celebration in the South Valley to help kick off construction for the first-ever public water system in the Los Padillas neighborhood.

The neighborhood is mainly served by shallow private wells, which can get contamination from leaking septic systems.

The Water Utility Authority has secured $1.7 million and is now working on the first phase of the project.

“You got kids running around the front yard, and I’m thinking this is the water that they use for their children, that they use to cook, that they use to bathe, and it just wasn’t right,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

Officials say they are working on securing another $2 million in funding for phase two.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s