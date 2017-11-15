South Valley neighborhood celebrates groundbreaking of public water system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night was a groundbreaking celebration in the South Valley to help kick off construction for the first-ever public water system in the Los Padillas neighborhood.

The neighborhood is mainly served by shallow private wells, which can get contamination from leaking septic systems.

The Water Utility Authority has secured $1.7 million and is now working on the first phase of the project.

“You got kids running around the front yard, and I’m thinking this is the water that they use for their children, that they use to cook, that they use to bathe, and it just wasn’t right,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

Officials say they are working on securing another $2 million in funding for phase two.

