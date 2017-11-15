Silverton gets new avalanche rescue dog

SILVERTON, Colo. (KRQE) – A puppy could soon be rescuing people caught in an avalanche.

Named after an avalanche pioneer, Ed the Golden Retriever is the newest member of the San Juan County Search and Rescue team.

According to the Durango Herald, the town of Silverton hasn’t had an avalanche rescue dog since the ’70s. Then when paramedic Ryan Mason joined the team, he decided to bring it back.

While the pup has started training, it will take about two years for him to be ready to save lives.

“We’re going to be focused on the basics, riding on snowmobiles, chairlifts, the basics. And also scent recognition, putting his nose to the snow, finding somebody buried in snow,”  Mason said.

Mason hopes Ed will be certified by next year.

