Sheriff: Missing Man Found in Shallow Grave Identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Local 2/Fox 24) – A man who was reported missing and later found in a shallow grave has been identified, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Griffis said on Monday that the body of a man who was reported missing in September has since been identified as Fred Hardy McNeal of Portales, New Mexico.

McNeal, according to previous reports, was reported missing back on Sept. 18. In the release from the ECSO, McNeal’s family last heard from him about a month earlier.

His body was found in a shallow grave on Oct. 28 in a remote area of northwest Ector County, Griffis said during a press conference.

The sheriff said that deputies had received information which led them to that location, but the manner of death and a motive in the case is unknown.

“There are not that many people that come up missing and are found in shallow graves,” Griffis said. “It just doesn’t happen that often. Normally, if a body is found, they are found out in the open, or maybe hidden, but not burried.”

Griffis says they currently have more than one person of interest in the case.

While many of the specifics remain unknown, the sheriff says more information will be released as it becomes available and they are asking for patience.

“Hopefully we can clear this case up sooner rather than later,” he said. “We’d like to clear it up as soon as we can, but we expect it to last several weeks.”