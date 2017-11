SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is the latest to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The county is also seeking compensation for the dames caused by the drug makers.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, county commissioners approved legislation that calls for legal action.

President Trump has declared the opioid crisis as a health emergency.

