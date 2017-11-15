Repeat Albuquerque offender convicted of stolen vehicle charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s top property crime offenders is now facing up to a decade behind bars.

Christopher Heh has been convicted of stolen vehicle charges, and because he’s a habitual offender with five felony convictions, he faces an extra eight years behind bars, equaling nine-and-a-half years.

Heh has been involved in everything from drugs to stealing cars, SWAT standoffs, even breaking into a home and passing out in a little girl’s bed.

Most of the cases have ended with little prison time. This could be the heftiest yet. Sentencing has not yet been set.

