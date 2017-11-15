Photo shows New Mexico Senator’s car double parked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A photo posted on social media site Reddit shows New Mexico Senator William Payne’s car parked in two spaces outside an Albuquerque post office.

“They have mirrors and things like that to help people. Look they’ve got white lines to guide those people into the spots,” said Andy Hageman.

“Oh, that’s not necessarily a good thing to do,” said Don Arnold.

KRQE News 13 spoke to Arnold and Hageman outside the United States Post Office on Eubank and Candelaria where the photo was taken.

The photo shows a red Lexus with a ‘New Mexico Senator’ license plate parked in the middle of two parking spots right in front of the doors.

“I think that’s probably a little rude,” said Arnold.

“I would say they’re taking up room that other people could be using to go into the post office,” said Velma Tabbytite.

The license plate has “20” on it, representing District 20. New Mexico Senator William Payne has been representing the district that covers part of the Heights and the Foothills since 1997, but it wasn’t Senator Payne behind the wheel.

“This is my husband and my car jointly and I do realize that there’s some visibility associated with that. I need to be more careful,” said Senator Payne’s wife, Deborah Payne.

Payne says she was driving and didn’t notice she had taken up two spaces until she was walking out of the post office.

“Boy, there’s no excuse for that. I’m really sorry,” said Payne.

Payne says she’ll be more careful in the future and apologizes to the person who took the photo.

“I wish that the individual, that had taken the picture, maybe would’ve talked to me about it, So, I could’ve apologized to him,” said Payne.

KRQE News 13 spoke with people who say there are sometimes excuses that validate parking in two spaces.

“If they park far away from the rest of the area and want to protect their cars I think that’s okay,” said Arnold.

However, they say, there’s no excuse for this particular parking job.

“Either way you look at it, that’s pretty poor. That’s pretty careless. No one’s taken any time at all to park that motor vehicle,” said Hageman.

