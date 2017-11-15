Photo shows garbage truck driver driving wrong direction on one-way street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors call it an accident waiting to happen. A garbage truck got caught on camera doing its route, traveling the wrong way on a busy commuter street.

People who live and work on the street and they say it happens every Wednesday morning. Yet the city had no idea, until now.

A blurry photo, taken around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Fifth Street between downtown and I-40, shows a city garbage truck driving into oncoming traffic.

“I guess it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said resident Robyn Grant.

Fifth Street is a one-way street, but every Wednesday neighbors said they’ve learned to be on the lookout for the truck.

“The people that commute into Albuquerque that know this street, they know that once a week that truck is going to do that and when you’re driving you got to be watching where you’re going,” said Allen Sanchez.

After receiving the photo from a driver, KRQE News 13 sent it to the city’s Solid Waste Department. They confirmed that’s definitely not allowed.

KRQE News 13 also learned that trucks with routes on one-way streets have a second worker on them. That person is there to pull trash bins across the street so the truck can drive the right way and pick up the bins with the arm on the right side of the truck.

However, that’s not what people who live and work nearby say is happening every Wednesday morning.

“They have a worker walking in front of that with reflective gear, waving the cars to the side,” Sanchez said.

“Everybody seems to do whatever they want,” Grant said.

In a statement from Solid Waste, they called what was happening “operator error.” On the phone, they were a little more clear, saying garbage trucks cannot drive the wrong way. The city said the driver will be counseled and they will correct this behavior.

The city does have GPS trackers on all garbage trucks so Solid Waste can check driving behavior after the fact.

