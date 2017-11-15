November 15th Morning Rush: Tim Keller wins Albuquerque’s mayoral race

1. After months of campaigning, Tim Keller won Tuesday’s run-off election with 62 percent of the vote. City Councilor Dan Lewis garnered 38 percent, a difference of about 23,000 votes. At a watch party Tuesday night, Keller thanked his supporters for electing him mayor and also thanked Lewis for his service as a city councilor.

Full Story: Tim Keller elected Albuquerque’s next mayor

2. Former New Mexico Senator Phil Griego is preparing to return to the courtroom for closing arguments in his corruption trial. Griego is accused of steering the sale of a state-owned building through the legislature in 2014 and then collecting a commission. Griego took the stand in his defense saying he should have announced he was involved in the sale before the deal was approved by the legislature. He says he didn’t vote on the resolution nor did he push the floor leader to have it read. The state argues if the resolution had not been heard, it would have died, and Griego would have never made any money on the deal. If found guilty, Griego faces up to 23 years in prison.

Full Story: Former state senator accused of corruption testifies in own defense

3. A cold front swinging southwest across the state will cool temperatures across central and eastern New Mexico. Expect highs in the 50s/60s across western New Mexico, mostly 60s in central areas and 50s/60s across the Eastern Plains. Sunshine will also blanket the state with no significant rain or snow in the forecast.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Newly selected Albuquerque Public School board member Yolanda Montoya-Cordova… Is expected to be officially sworn in on Wednesday. Monday the Board of Education voted on Montoya-Cordova to replace Analee Maestas, who recently resigned amid allegations that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Full Story: APS Board of Education to officially sworn in District 1 board member

5. Black Friday is next week. According to financial website Wallethub, the average adult in Albuquerque will spend $534 on holiday gifts this year. Santa Fe spends about $538 and Rio Rancho residents on average spend $673.

Full Story: Albuquerque shoppers spend below national average on Christmas gifts

Morning’s Top Stories