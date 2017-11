Related Coverage New Mexico congressional candidate arrested on stalking charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico congressional candidate has been booked into the Santa Fe jail on stalking charges.

A warrant was issued for David Alcon after he allegedly stalked a woman late last month at a Halloween party in Santa Fe.

Alcon, who is vying for the state’s open District 2 congressional seat, was arrested last week in Albuquerque.

He was being held at MDC awaiting extradition back to Santa Fe, where he was booked Wednesday morning.

