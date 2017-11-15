Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

After a cooler day across New Mexico on Wednesday temperatures will move right back up again Thursday and Friday. A strong westerly flow will push temperatures in the low 70s but winds will also rip across the northern mountains. We could see gusts over the high terrain as high as 65 mph. A storm system late Thursday into Friday will bring a better chance for mountain snow and some valley clouds. Temps will drop statewide by Saturday but that drop will only bring most of the state near average for mid November.

