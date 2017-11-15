Man accused of killing woman, then shooting deputy ruled competent to stand trial

By Published:
Andrew Magill
Andrew Magill

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge found a man accused of shooting a deputy and killing a woman with an ax competent to stand trial.

Andrew Magill pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to decapitating Mary Ann Moorhouse at a ranch near the Ruidoso Downs last April.

Investigators say Magill told them he was Jesus, his dad was God and he had to chop a woman’s head off with an ax.

They say he later got into a struggle with a deputy at the hospital and shot him. The deputy survived.

Magill’s trial is set for next October.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s