Man accused of killing woman, then shooting deputy ruled competent to stand trial

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge found a man accused of shooting a deputy and killing a woman with an ax competent to stand trial.

Andrew Magill pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to decapitating Mary Ann Moorhouse at a ranch near the Ruidoso Downs last April.

Investigators say Magill told them he was Jesus, his dad was God and he had to chop a woman’s head off with an ax.

They say he later got into a struggle with a deputy at the hospital and shot him. The deputy survived.

Magill’s trial is set for next October.

