LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas police are looking for a shooting suspect.

They believe 26-year-old Matthew Martinez stole a truck from a home on Oct. 30. Then, according to witnesses, Martinez shot about eight times outside of the truck toward the truck’s owner, who was trying to call police.

Police are now looking for Martinez. They say he has script tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

