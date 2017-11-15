Long-time Nob Hill business to close after owner dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than three decades, an iconic Nob Hill business is shutting its doors.

Larry’s Hats on Central near Girard is closing after owner and founder Larry Koch died in September.

The staff says his loss has been felt throughout the Nob Hill community.

“Everyone hearing about Larry passing has been pretty upset. He had a lot of friends here in the neighborhood, a lot of regulars that come in,” said Angelo Herrera with Larry’s Hats.

The clearance sale at Larry’s Hats starts Friday, with 40 percent off all merchandise including hats and vintage jewelry.

The store will stay open for holiday shopping, including the Nob Hill Shop-and-Stroll on Dec. 7. It officially closes at the end of the year.

