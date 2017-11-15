Local security firm offers new ‘Smoke Cloak’ device to stop burglars

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local security firm is offering a way to stop burglars in their tracks with a simple puff of smoke.

A-Tech Security is partnering with Smoke Solutions, the makers of a machine called the Smoke Cloak.

The device activates when someone breaks into your home or business, releasing a harmless smoke that engulfs the entire room. In less than 30 seconds, you can’t even see your hand in front of your face.

“They can’t see, they can’t see more than 4 to 6 inches to move around freely. The human response to Smoke Cloak is just to get out of there,” said Kevin Paul with Smoke Solutions.

The Smoke Cloak also marks the burglar with a DNA based identifier that can be detected for months afterwards to link that person to the crime.

