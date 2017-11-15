Lobos coach Paul Weir isn’t sure what to expect in his return to NMSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time Paul Weir was coaching college basketball in Las Cruces, he was wearing the crimson and white of the New Mexico State Aggies. Friday, the former Aggies coach will return to the place he once called home. The new wrinkle is that he will be wearing the cherry and silver, leading the Aggies hated rival, the University of New Mexico Lobos.

Weir was lured with a higher profile and bigger salary offered by the Lobos back in March. That was after leading the Aggies to 28 wins and trip to the NCAA Tournament last season. The move put another log on the rivalry fire and left some NMSU fans unhappy.

Weir said he hasn’t thought about how fans will react to him Friday, but he acknowledges it could be intense.

“I think when Craig Neal was in there he got booed,” said Weir. “When Steve Alford was in there he got booed. Bliss and anybody else. It’s an amazing rivalry to be a part of. I’m excited to be a part of the game. Are my boos going to be more intense than maybe some in the past? Given what’s happened possibly so, but that’s what’s beautiful about this rivalry.”

Weir was head coach of the Aggies for only one season after spending nine years prior with the program. He has received mixed messages from Aggies fans leading up to the game. His wife, Alma, is from Las Cruces and is an NMSU grad.

“My wife is still deciding on whether to go or not…uh…I think she’s a little nervous about some certain things, but I really hope it’s a fun game,” said Weir. “I hope that the subtitle doesn’t become me. I hope it remains on the student athletes.”

The Lobos and Aggies have a 7 p.m. tip off time in Las Cruces Friday. The game will be broadcast on Aggievision.