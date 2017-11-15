Lobo women’s basketball team hit the century mark against Northern NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a good week for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team. The Lobos upset nationally ranked Marquette Monday. Then, they hit the century mark Wednesday night with a 107-66 victory over NAIA school Northern New Mexico.

Coach Mike Bradbury was able to get some of his reserves a lot of quality minutes in the blowout.

Freshman Madi Washington took advantage, scoring 27 points. She was 5 of 8 from three point range. Four Lobos scored in double figures against the outmatched Lady Eagles. Lobos senior guard Laneah Bryan had 13 points while Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year Cherise Beynon scored 11 points with 5 assists. Emily Lines had 10 points for the Lobos.

The Lobos are now 3-0 on the season and will host New Mexico State Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena. The game has a 2 p.m start time.

