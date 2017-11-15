Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cold front swinging southwest across the state will cool temperatures across central and eastern NM today. Expect highs in the 50s/60s across western NM, mostly 60s in central areas and 50s/60s across the Eastern Plains. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow in the forecast.

THURSDAY: Dry, westerly flow will help warm temperatures back to where we were to start the week – expect temps to top out in the low 70s across the Albuquerque-metro area. A strong storm system crossing to our north will send down another cold front… giving us a shot at a few spot showers late Thursday into Friday across far northern NM.

FRIDAY: The mentioned cold front will cross the state on Friday. Strong westerly winds and much cooler air will fill in along and behind the cold front. Expect temperatures to fall a few degrees over the northwest half of the state (much more significant drop in temps by Saturday). Spotty showers will be possible for those near the northern stateline.