Kiddie Academy Opens in ABQ

Kiddie Academy brings their progressive learning curriculum to the Duke City. They provide educational daycare in the greater North Albuquerque, New Mexico area that focuses on days filled with learning and fun, the key ingredients of their Life Essentials® educational philosophy. The smiles you’ll see on children’s faces as they learn, share family-style meals with other children, and grow socially will delight you. The words from parents about our program, safety and facility will impress you.

Join Kiddie Academy this Saturday, November 18, for a grand opening celebration, complete with food, games and fun. For details, visit KiddieAcademy.com.