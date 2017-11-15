John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front continues to push east to west across the state. Temperatures have cooled as much as 25° for a few locations across the northeast. That cooler air will continue to push into central areas, including Albuquerque, this afternoon. Expect breezy to occasionally windy conditions in the metro as the cooler air moves in.

The cool down will be short lived. A westerly flow takes over for Thursday, helping boost temps well above average. But another storm system will pass north of the state Friday, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. The northern high terrain will have a shot at snow late Friday into early Saturday.