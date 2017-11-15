Inmate facing new charges months after high-profile jail escape

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate behind a high-profile jail escape is now charged nearly six months later.

Inmates Blake McPherson and Paul Garcia escaped from the Sandoval County Detention Center through a rec yard fence back in May. The two weren’t on the run for long.

Garcia is one of the suspects accused of stealing a van, then crashing into a mother and daughter, killing them.

Garcia was charged with the escape in June. Now, McPherson is facing charges, too.

It’s unclear why it took prosecutors so long to charge McPherson.

