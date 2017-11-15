Inmate facing new charges months after high-profile jail escape

Related Coverage Sandoval County takes responsibility for prison escape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate behind a high-profile jail escape is now charged nearly six months later.

Inmates Blake McPherson and Paul Garcia escaped from the Sandoval County Detention Center through a rec yard fence back in May. The two weren’t on the run for long.

Garcia is one of the suspects accused of stealing a van, then crashing into a mother and daughter, killing them.

Garcia was charged with the escape in June. Now, McPherson is facing charges, too.

It’s unclear why it took prosecutors so long to charge McPherson.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps