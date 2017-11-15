Fighters from Jackson Wink Academy targeted by thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fighters around the world come to train at the Jackson Wink MMA Academy, but now some of those fighters are learning what we all know — Albuquerque has a lot of car thieves.

“I came down here on $300, not knowing where I was going to live, not knowing where I was going to eat next,” Marquis Johnson said.

Johnson is a fighter at Jackson Wink, that’s one thing he has in common with Max Humphrey.

“I quit my job, sold everything,” Humphrey said. “I loaded up my bike and truck and moved to Albuquerque to train at this gym.”

Around the world that’s the kind of reputation Jackson Wink holds with other fighters.

Like most fighters who train there, all of them packed up their lives and moved to Albuquerque to pursue a dream. For these two fighters however, that sacrifice has come with some disappointment, and it had nothing to do with their sport.

“I thought my buddies were playing a joke on me,” Humphrey said.

Last week after a training session, the Nashville native went out to the parking lot and realized he was now a true Albuquerque citizen — his truck was gone.

“Doors were locked, windows were up and alarm was on and they still got it,” Humphrey said. “How often is your car stolen? That’s a first one for me.”

The gym also had a few unwanted guests a couple of months back. Two people were caught on camera jumping a back wall, getting into the building and leaving with bicycles.

Then, this weekend Johnson was at Circle K just down the street from the gym. He admitted when he went in to pay, he left the keys inside the car.

“You’d never hear of something like this in Ohio,” Johnson said. “By the time I turned around someone was creeping in front of my car. He was able to hop in and open it.”

In a sport with so much word of mouth, gym managers said these crimes are bad PR for Albuquerque and hope the incoming administration can do something about it.

Johnson and Humphrey said even with their unfortunate luck, they’re still happy to be be training in one of the best facilities known around the world.

“I don’t blame Albuquerque or the gym,” Humphrey said. “There’s always going to be good people and then that group of people that do whatever, but I’m still glad to be here and I’ll be back.”

Both fighters did file police reports. On Monday, officers found Humphrey’s truck a few blocks away from the gym. He said it’s been beat up and picked apart, but is still driveable.

