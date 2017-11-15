Family of man shot by Santa Fe Police files lawsuit against department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man who was shot to death by Santa Fe Police this past summer is now suing the police department for wrongful death and alleging the city doesn’t properly train its officers.

In late July, 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez broke into his old apartment. Both police and social workers were called.

Benavidez then stabbed one of the social workers. Police also say when SWAT surrounded the apartment, Benavidez threw two improvised explosives at them.

Officer Luke Wakefield and Officer Jeremy Bisagna then closed in on a window to the apartment.

Officer Bisagna fired 16 shots, killing Benavidez. Officer Wakefield had his lapel camera on however, Officer Bisagna’s was not on.

There is now an investigation as to why Bisagna’s was off, which is also brought up in the lawsuit filed by Benavidez’s family.

The lawsuit reveals Benavidez had schizophrenia and had just left a facility before the incident happened.

The family wants officers to be better trained to handle situations with mentally disabled people. The family is also asking for financial compensation.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps