European-style big top comes to the Land of Enchantment in ‘Cirque Italia’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The first traveling water circus in the U.S. is making its way to Santa Fe and Albuquerque, including a preview performance at the KRQE studios.

Cirque Italia presents “Aquatic Spectacular.” The name reflects a unique attribute under the tent, as the show features a custom designed water stage that travels from city to city. The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. With this unique feature under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own!

Cirque Italia brings talented artists from across the world under the big top with performances that will really have you wanting more. They bring unique aerial acts, hand balancing, contortionists, and many more surprise performances that are breathtaking. They have created a show that is magical, modern, breathtaking, and most importantly – unforgettable!

Some performers stopped by the studio for a mesmerizing preview prior to the shows.

For tickets or information, visit the Cirque Italia website.