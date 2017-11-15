Community throws surprise birthday party for Alamogordo boy

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo boy who has autism got quite the surprise birthday party.

Mathias Schramel turned 6 on Nov. 4 and after no one RSVP’d to his birthday party his mother vented on Facebook. That’s when people from all over the city went out of their way to throw him a party.

Deputies from the Otero County Sheriff’s Office were just part of the crowd of more than 200 that showed up to celebrate. People from all over brought presents, cakes, and there was even entertainment.

Mathais’ mother says he is so happy to have some new friends who would go out of their way to make a little boy smile.

————

