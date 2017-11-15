Closing arguments continue in former state senator’s corruption trial

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closing arguments continue in the corruption trial of former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego. 

Griego is accused of abusing his power by pushing the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe so he could pocket $50,000.

During closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors called the case simple, while the defense argued it’s anything but.

Griego says he broke no laws and attempted to avoid potential conflicts between his responsibilities as a lawmaker and opportunities for financial gain as a real estate broker.

