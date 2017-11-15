Burglar’s shocking behavior caught on surveillance camera

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t your typical break-in. What a family caught on their surveillance camera has them in disbelief and angry.

A Roswell resident woke up to find home security camera footage from a few hours prior of a guy messing with one of their cars.

“He took a drink it looks like, wiped his mouth and then he spilled it all over the floor,” said the resident, who asked to remain anonymous.

That drink was brake fluid, and the man in the video was far from done.

“Our other neighbors, he got into their car and stole pecans and we found those all scattered around by our house,” the resident said.

That neighbor says the suspect broke into her car and stole an entire box of pecans before spreading them around and throwing them in a trashcan across the street. Turns out, the suspect was on quite the burglary spree.

The victims say it happened just before 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

The anonymous homeowner says the man broke into car after car on West Eyman Street.

“Between the four houses in our cul-de-sac everything was all scattered,” the neighbors said.

One neighbor says she found a crow bar in her yard, while another resident found their jacket in the middle of the road.

“My husband woke up at (5 a.m.) to get ready for work and he found all of his stuff around his truck,” the homeowner said.

They said when they reviewed the surveillance video, it all made sense. They say it appears the man was either very drunk, or high.

He also stumbled up to the camera before trying to rip it off the wall. He then stumbled into the driveway where he was caught on a second camera. Now people just want to know who he is.

“I hope to find him because people like that just kind of ruin things,” they said.

Roswell Police have a few leads but so far no arrests. Residents have posted the video on social media in an attempt to identify the suspect.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps