APS hosts Thanksgiving lunch for students and their families

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools helped students and families get into the holiday spirit with a hearty meal.

Parents joined their kids in school cafeterias across the district Wednesday for the annual Thanksgiving lunch.

The district cooked up around 18,000 pounds of turkey, served with all the fixings, even adding a New Mexico twist with some local red chile.

Then, families were treated to cinnamon apples for desert.

“It just give them a chance to eat with their students as a family,” said Sandra Kemp with APS Food and Nutrition.

APS says its yearly Thanksgiving lunch now serves about 70,000 people.

