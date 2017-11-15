APS Board of Education to officially sworn in District 1 board member

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly selected Albuquerque Public School Board member Yolanda Montoya-Cordova is expected to be officially sworn in for her District 1 seat.

Monday, the Board of Education voted on Montoya-Cordova to replace Analee Maestas.

Maestas recently resigned amid allegations she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from La Promesa Early Learning Center, which she founded.

Tuesday, the board will also vote to make Montoya-Cordova the secretary of the district’s board of education.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps