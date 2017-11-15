APS Board of Education to officially sworn in District 1 board member

By Published: Updated:
Albuquerque Public Schools
Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly selected Albuquerque Public School Board member Yolanda Montoya-Cordova is expected to be officially sworn in for her District 1 seat.

Monday, the Board of Education voted on Montoya-Cordova to replace Analee Maestas.

Maestas recently resigned amid allegations she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from La Promesa Early Learning Center, which she founded.

Tuesday, the board will also vote to make Montoya-Cordova the secretary of the district’s board of education.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s